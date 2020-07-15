Mass of Christian Burial for Vicenta A. Cruz, 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ray Vann officiating.
Mrs. Cruz was born January 22, 1933 in Mexico to the late Maria de La Luz (Martinez) Mendoza and Natividad Amador, and died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence. She had resided in Lufkin for over 20 years. She enjoyed bargain shopping, going to flea markets and garage sales. Mrs. Cruz was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Faustino and Erlinda Cruz of Kingwood, Guadalupe and Elaida Cruz of Magnolia, Alex Prajedis, Jr. and Eva Cruz of San Antonio; daughters and sons-in-law, Beatrice and Gilbert Salinas of San Antonio, Sofia and Mike Romo, Emma Strait and Manuel Rodriguez, all of Lufkin; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Felipa Martinez of Reynosa, Mexico, Maria de Refugia Martinez, and Socorro Amador of Reynosa, Mexico; brother, Jose Amador of Reynosa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose Prajedis Cruz; daughters, Lucy Rodriguez, Jovita Cruz, and Yolanda Cruz; and son-in-law, George Strait.
Pallbearers will be Mike Romo, Sr., Mike Romo, Jr., Marcus Gonzales, Raymond Gonzales, Gilbert Salinas, and Mike Aiden Romo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Manuel Rodriguez, Xavier Cruz, and Carlos Cruz.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
