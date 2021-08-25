Kenneth Earl Durham
Services for Kenneth Earl Durham, 53, of Memphis, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Durham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Durham was born March 17, 1968, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Texas.
Rosie Holloway
Graveside services for Rosie Holloway were Tuesday at Attoyac Cemetery. Rosie was born Sept. 7, 1931, in San Augustine, and died Aug. 22, 2021, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Kathryn Marie Kennedy
Graveside services for Kathryn Marie Kennedy, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Gary. Mrs. Kennedy was born Oct. 9, 1932, and died Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Charles Thomas Metts
Cremation arrangements for Charles Thomas Metts, 86, of Pollok, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home with memorial services to be held at a later date. Mr. Metts was born May 10, 1935, in Pollok, and died Aug. 23, 2021, in Pollok.
Cheryl Lynne Thompson Mixon
Services for Cheryl Lynne Thompson Mixon, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at White Oak Church (formerly Alco Baptist Church). Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Mixon was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Patricia Pate
Services for Patricia Pate, 71, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Ms. Pate was born Feb. 14, 1950, and died on Aug. 22, 2021, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Chris Philpott
Graveside services for Chris Philpott, 43, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Gilbert Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Philpott was born Sept. 30, 1977, in Houston, and died Aug. 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Michael Scott Redden
Services for Michael Scott Redden, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Knesek Funeral Home on Fourth Street in Sealy. Burial will follow in Sealy Cemetery. He was born Aug. 10, 1968, in Pasadena and died Aug. 21, 2021, in Lufkin. A reception will follow the service.
Carrol Sowell
Graveside services for Carrol Sowell, 70, of Orange, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Attoyac Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Carrol was born April 25, 1951, in Houston and died Aug. 21, 2021, in Orange.
Melanie Suzanne Thornton
A burial for Melanie Suzanne Thornton, 49, of Lufkin, will be at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington. Mrs. Thornton was born Aug. 26, 1971, and died Aug. 23, 2021, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.