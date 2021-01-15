Mary Lou Havard
A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary Lou Havard, 93, of Diboll on Saturday, January 16, 2021, with Bro. Buster Grigg officiating. She passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mary Lou is survived by daughters, Deborah Cole and husband Jimmy of Austin, TX, Mary Beth Boatner and husband Mike; son, John Keith Havard of Lafayette, LA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brad Howes and wife Jessica of Liberty Hill, TX, Angela Campos and husband Manuel of Austin, TX; Stephen Sheppert and wife Kellie of Lafayette, LA, and John Daryl Havard of Lafayette, LA. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Brady Howes, Hailee Hargis, Kylee Whittaker, Josh Saldanos, Lottie Sheppert, Eric and Ryan Robbins. She leaves to remember her special niece, Clare Harris and many nephews and cousins.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Havard; her mother and father, Mary (Legg) and Fisher Stokes; brothers, Falcom and Morris Stokes, and sister, Opal Chisum.
Mary Lou was born in a logging camp in Fastrill, Texas. When the camp closed, the family moved to Diboll, Texas and later to Houston, Texas, She married Elmer Havard when he was a student at the University of Houston, and later after being hired by Schlumberger, they lived in many oilfield communities in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Mary Lou adjusted quickly to wherever they lived, always making friends, joining a church, and volunteering in the community. After Elmer retired, they moved back to East Texas. “The farm” as the family knew it, was a wonderful place for grandkids, social gatherings, and family reunions. Although Mary Lou suffered from dementia for the last 10 years of her life, her kind spirit, sense of hospitality, and sweet personality always showed through.
The family would like to thank her many friends, caretakers, and family that watched over her through the years. We especially want to thank Mrs. Kathereen Chuke, who made it possible for our mom to reside in her home for so many, many years.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Diboll Christian Outreach or a charity of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
