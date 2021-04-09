Sandra Capps
Services for Sandra Capps, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church. Mrs. Capps was born Sept. 6, 1948, and died April 7, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
William ‘Wig’ Fields
Services for William Fields, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Fields was born July 29, 1950, in Lufkin and died April 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Marzell Frost
Services for Marzell Frost, 32, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Diboll Cemetery. Mr. Frost was born Oct. 8, 1988, and died March 28, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Jean Horne
Services for Jean Horne, 96, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Jean was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Sam Fordyce and died April 6, 2021, in Shelby County.
Mary Jackson
Services for Mary Jackson, 98, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Jackson was born March 23, 1923, and died March 31, 2021.
Ernest Mitchell
Services for Ernest Mitchell, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Ernest was born Aug. 11, 1967.
Steven Richards
Services for Steven Richards, 51, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Stephen Richards was born Sept. 2, 1969, and died March 28, 2021, in Dallas.
Jimmy Steptoe
Services for Jimmy Steptoe, 73, of Broaddus, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Jimmy was born May 21, 1947, in San Augustine and died April 6, 2021, in Broaddus.
