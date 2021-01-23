Funeral services for George Frank Fowler, Jr., 65, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Fowler was born November 28, 1955 in Caribou, Maine, and died Thursday, January 21, 2021 in a local hospital.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
