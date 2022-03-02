Death notices Mar 2, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmie MoyeJimmie Moye, 100, of Jasper, died Feb. 17. Her funeral was Feb. 25 at Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation was on Feb. 24 at All Families Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Funeral Jimmie Moye Worship Visitation Cemetery Jasper Rock Hill All Families Mortuary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2022 Republican Primary Election ResultsLufkin police charge man with sexually assaulting 4-year-oldAl Meyer remembered for his kindness, business skillsLufkin police charge Houston man who allegedly tore down neighbor's fence with assaulting, trying to take weapons from officersHudson ISD celebrates grand opening of new multipurpose gymnasiumWright, Kassaw winMan charged with physically, sexually abusing childrenCampaign finance reports released ahead of Election DayPolls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for Election DayLight of the Pines reapplying for permit; Ashby modifies stance on facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
