Berni Midkiff, 88, of Lufkin went home to be with her Lord Friday, October 8, 2021. In accordance with Bernadine’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Midkiff was born August 20, 1933 in Cook County, Illinois to Stella (Sokolski) and Albin Carl Czerniawski.
Ms. Midkiff had resided in Lufkin since 1954 and retired after many years of bookkeeping. She was a dedicated mother, very devoted and supportive. She enjoyed playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, fishing and gardening. When she could no longer get outside and work in her garden, she enjoyed Farmville on the computer. Berni loved to dance. Her children were her greatest accomplishment. She was very proud of them.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey D. Harrison and wife Natalie of Carrollton, Charlotte D. Cohoon and husband David of League City, Anthony D. Harrison and his family, Melanie D. Harrison Lamb of Lufkin; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Patricia Craig of Sebastapol, California; special friend, Patricia Crawford of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Keith Lamb; sister, Deloris M. Horton; and brother, Eugene Craig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.