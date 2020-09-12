Glenn A. Scott
Funeral services for Glenn A. Scott, 81, of Hudson will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Blackie Cranford, Brother Billy Jack Smith, Brother Keith Woolf, and Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Glenn was born on September 28, 1938, in Forest, Texas, to the late H. C. (Dick) Scott and Stella Howard Scott. His siblings consisted of six brothers and two sisters, of which he was the sixth child. At the age of 16, his uncle and aunt, the late W. H. (Uncle Bill) and Helen Howard took him to their home in Diboll, and he graduated from Diboll High School in 1958. During high school, Glenn and his friend, Hal Greer, worked for Pavlic Grocery in Diboll before/after school and on weekends.
In 1961, he entered the U. S. Army and, in a range of two years’ service, he attained the rank of Sergeant (Spec. E-5). He was a member of the Big Red 1 and served primarily in Germany prior to the building of the Berlin wall. At the time Glenn’s unit was loaded on the plane to deploy, it was delayed awaiting finalization of the Cuban Missile Crisis agreement (1962). With President John F. Kennedy’s successful agreement to settle the crisis, the deployment plane flew to Berlin. Following his military tenure, he returned home and later began working with the Lufkin Appraisal District. His places of employment included NAYR Corporation; Texas Foundries, Inc., (Shipping Clerk); Lufkin Fire Dept. (ambulance driver); and United Parcel Service (delivery driver). He “quit UPS” in 1983 and became “Mr. Mom”, participating in numerous field trips with Shana and her classmates/teachers. (Shana always volunteered him as a parent chaperone.)
Glenn was an active member of Chestnut Drive Baptist Church of Lufkin where he attended the Adult 3 Sunday School class, always in the same chair. He loved Wednesday night service, especially because Mrs. Ima Cranford, the Children’s Director, always saved him a piece or two of pizza. He belonged to the Woodland Heights Senior Circle. His hobbies included walking two miles a day at the Lufkin Mall, watching General Hospital, and, even though his hunting had decreased greatly, this was a definite enjoyment to him. He loved attending SFA athletic events and the annual Angelina County Benefit Rodeo with his daughters, and especially playing 42. (You quickly learned that you don’t plunge if you do not have Double Six!)
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathryn Applewhite Scott, of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Chuck Wise of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Shana Scott, of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Shirley Woolf and Ruth Cowart, both of Lufkin; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his only grandson, Justin Lenderman; special family friend, Sharon Grisham; mother-in-law, Johnnie Johnson Applewhite; brothers-in-law, Dalton Woolf and Charles Cowart; and seven siblings.
Pallbearers will be David Cowee, Hal Greer, Ray Lenderman, Steve McComb, Mike Perez, and Billy Jack Smith. Honorary pallbearers include: his Sunday School class; fellow 1961 US servicemen, Wilburn Teer and Keith Allred; long-time friends, Travis Ainsworth, Charles Winthrop, Allen Lehr, and Billy Gates; newest 42 partner, Chuck Wise; “adopted son”, Dr. Wesley Brown; Lufkin Mall Walkers group; Sam Hartnett and Burger King staff; and his special team of Dedicated Prayer Warriors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Lufkin East Camp, P.O. Box 701, Lufkin, TX 75902, or to a church or charity of your choice.
The family would like to give special recognition to Dr. Carla Hairston, his PCP of many years and, more recently, the staff of Woodland Heights Medical Center for taking such good care of him.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.