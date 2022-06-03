Brandi Lamb 33, received her wings May 13th 2022 with her family by her side in Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born Tuesday, October 5th 1988, in Tyler Texas. Her father was Randy Bernard Lamb, Sr. Her mother Veronica Louise Jones attended nursing school in Tyler while carrying Brandi.
She graduated from Lufkin High School in 2007 Magna Cum Laude. Brandi was a Lufkin High School Cheerleader/Panther Mascot and also sang in the high school choir. She attended college at University of North Texas in Denton and Stephen F. Austin University. Her hobbies and interests included family, spending time with her family and especially her son. For those that did not know Brandi she was an excellent and truly artistic baker and devoted much of her time and energy in her craft. She started her own bakery business “Monique’s Sweet Perfections” she had a desire to set up baking classes to teach others how to bake all while going through carrying her son and battling breast cancer. She brightened the lives of so many with her bright smile, sense of humor and fight. She sang in the church choir alongside her mother at Lakewood Church. She was also featured in Charm Magazine October 27. 2019. Brandi was so rare, Heaven truly gained an Angel.
She was preceded in death by her father Randy Bernard Lamb, Sr. & Grandfathers Charles E. Jones & Lonnie B. Lamb, and her Aunt Brenda Jones Runnels. Brandi is survived by her son Jarian Randon LaRue Garrett, Mother, Veronica Louise Jones, her brothers, Terrence Anthony Jones and Randy Bernard Lamb, Jr. her sister, Kemberly Rea’Nette Jones Grandmothers, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and a Nephew.
The Blessed Life of Brandi Monique Lamb
“Butterflies are symbols of transformation, change, rebirth and resurrection”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.