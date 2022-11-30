Funeral services for Mary Anne Medlen, 86, of Pearland will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Medlen was born February 20, 1936 in Corsicana, Texas to the late Loretta Ivy and William Brennan, and went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Pearland, Texas.
Mary Anne resided in Pearland in a retirement community. She went to grade school, junior high in Houston, and attended high school at San Jacinto High in Houston and Pasadena High in Pasadena. She attended Houston Secretarial School of Business and Angelina College School of Nursing to obtain a State Certified Nurses Assistance License. She was with Neiman-Marcus Mail Order for 13 years. She also worked for the Federal Reserve Bank-Dallas for three years before retiring and moving to Huntington, Texas to care for her parents, and to work in the Home Health field.
Survivors include one daughter, Patti Smith; one son, Michael Jones and wife Rebecca Jones; one son-in-law, Warren Taylor, one daughter-in-law, Sheila Mayes, four granddaughters, Sarah Sherlin, Rachel Taylor, Aprile Smith, and Leeanne Smith; two grandsons, Daniel Jones and Matthew Jones; four great-grandsons, Peyton Sherlin, Landon Sherlin, Blane DeBose, Cason Smith; and two great-granddaughters, Addysen Smith and Sophia Canchola; three cousins, Vicki Arnold and husband Dan and their son Collin, Doug Harkrider and wife and their two sons, Connie Bailey and her two children, and Lola Welch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Medlen; two sons, Bradley Mayes and Boyd “Chip” Mayes, Jr.; one daughter, Cindy Taylor; father, William Brennan; mother, Loretta Ivy and stepfather Daniel Ivy; grandparents, Mary Moore and husband Hugh Moore; Clara Brennan and husband Thomas; aunts and uncles, J.L. “Mac” and Mary Kate McEachern, Hallie Jones and husband Lester, Bertha Boyd and husband Willie, Blare and Anetha Harkrider, and Wren; and cousin, Lynn Casey.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Living Water International (Https://water.cc).
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
