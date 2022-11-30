Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Mary Anne Medlen, 86, of Pearland will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Kent Childers officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery.

Mrs. Medlen was born February 20, 1936 in Corsicana, Texas to the late Loretta Ivy and William Brennan, and went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Pearland, Texas.