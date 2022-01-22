Robert A. Knapp, 76, died December 29, 2021 in Denver, Colorado after a seven week battle with brain cancer. He was the husband of Carole Knapp. They had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May of 2021.
Born in New York, New York in 1945, he was the son of Joseph and Bernetta Knapp. He retired as a Commander from the USCG in 1986, having spent 20 years flying both rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft. He completed his Bachelor degree and his Masters degree while serving. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross while serving as pilot and aircraft commander of Coast Guard HH-3F 1472 engaged in the rescue of 500 survivors from the stricken passenger liner M/V Prinsendam which had caught fire 120 miles south of Yakutat in the Gulf of Alaska on October 4, 1980. His expert aeronautical skill and valor were instrumental in the rescue of 21 victims on that day alone. After his retirement, he was a professor for Western New England College, where he taught both on the undergraduate and graduate level. He enjoyed trading in the stock market, and was quite successful at it, but his passion was spending time with his family, and traveling. Among his favorite trips were the annual Knapp family trips with all his children, and grandchildren. He always tried to include a train ride if possible. He and his wife traveled to every state in the lower 48, and most of the National Parks in their RV. Bob was strong, independent, funny and fiercely loyal. You always knew where you stood. He didn’t mince words.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carole, his son Brian (wife Dustee) of Lufkin, Tx, his son Jason (wife Lydia) of Boerne, Tx, his daughter Stacy J. of Denver, Colorado, five grandchildren (Patrick, Kassidy, Lila, Joey and Adeline), and his brother Peter, of Kerhonkson, NY.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas (Shelter 4). Following the ceremony, there will be lunch and a celebration of Bob’s life at Jason and Lydia’s home in Boerne.
