Harold Edwin “Harry” Scroggins, Jr. and Teresa Lynn Scroggins
Graveside services for Harold Edwin Scroggins, Jr., 59, and Teresa Lynn Scroggins, 60, both of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Homer Cemetery with Greg Denman officiating.
Mr. Scroggins was born February 13, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas to Bettie Lou (Weaver) and Harold Edwin Scroggins, Sr., and died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Scroggins was born May 7, 1961 in Brooklyn, New York to Versie (Forse) and Charles Murphy, and died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in a local hospital.
Harry was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and owned ASCI Security. He was a member of Pines Gun Club and enjoyed gun collecting and shooting, dove hunting, and restoring cars and tractors.
Teresa lived in Lufkin most of her life. She was a secretary at the Angelina County Attorney’s office. Harry and Teresa were of the Methodist faith.
Harry is survived by his stepson, Zachery Ethan Trotter of Lufkin; mother, Bettie Lou Scroggins of Lufkin; brothers, Michael Scroggins of Lufkin, Richard Scroggins and wife Lyndsey of Spring; sister, Melissa Mitchell of Houston; nephews, Cliff Scroggins of Nacogdoches and Samuel Mitchell of San Antonio; niece, Ivy Claire of Fort Worth; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Edwin Scroggins, Sr.; and son, Harold Edwin “Trey” Scroggins III.
Teresa is survived by her son, Zachery Ethan Trotter of Lufkin; brother, Kevin Murphy and wife Karen of Katy; aunts, Jany Dempsey of Lufkin and Judy and Joe Fields of Deer Park; uncle, Gerald and Mary Forse of Huntington; nephews, Ryan Murphy and wife Jessica of Houston, Aaron Murphy and wife Breanna of Etoile; great-nephew, Aiden Murphy; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harry Scroggins, Jr.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
