Joyce West McLaughlin
Joyce West McLaughlin was born on March 4, 1935 and passed away May 12, 2021.
She loved animals, gardening, cooking, entertaining, and nursing.
She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was having coffee and visiting with family and friends.
She was active in her church, Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Joyce was a nurturing and compassionate person. She enjoyed working as volunteer cook for Most Excellent Way. She began a ministry of helping people in need at a local laundromat.
Joyce loved nursing. Graduating in 1962 from Memorial Hospital Nursing School, she nursed until the age of 74 and then provided hospice care to close friends and family. Joyce loved people and had compassion for all of God’s creation.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Chad Courtney; son, William Mahlon West; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Everitt Havard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobby and Charlie Walker; grandchildren, Sabrina and Jeromi Wright, Grant and Emily Courtney, Matthew and Lindsey Courtney, Ann Elise Courtney, Alexandra West; great-grandchildren, Brett, Makinnley, Caroline, Madison, Ada, Haddie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy and Melvin Havard; husband, William Mahlon “Little Skeeter” West; husband, Don McLaughlin; stepdaughter, Linda West Roberts; grandson, Anthony West; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William Chester “Big Skeeter” and Ruby West; brother, Gerald Havard; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Bobby Lee; sister, Melba Matchett; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wanda and Luke Newsom; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Mel Waltman; nephews, Ray Lee and Randy Newsom.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
