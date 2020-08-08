Clifford Bristol “Cliff” Peavy
Graveside services for Clifford Bristol “Cliff” Peavy, 57, of Katy, formerly of Hudson, will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Billy Penn officiating.
Cliff was born April 7, 1963 and passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Houston after a brief illness. He was born to Asa Gibson “Gip” and Dorothy Aimee (Woodworth) Peavy in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but he got to Texas as fast as he could crawl!
He spent his days in Hudson chasing after his brothers, fishing, hunting, and trying his best to crawl from the witch his brothers had told him lived in the tree above the house.
Cliff went to Stephen F. Austin State University to become a CPA. While there he found Linda while he was working at the library. They danced, joked, laughed, and found an extremely strong connection. One of his friends said Cliff always referred to Linda as “his lovely bride”. From the day they were married and the cake did not arrive as expected (and had to go to grocery stores and buy every cake found) Cliff learned to be “the calm in the storm”.
Cliff was proud to be a member of the Sons of The Republic of Texas. He was a Texan through and through and was “a pretty good windmill man” who believed in Big Foot, aliens, friends, and family. He brought three beautiful souls into the world — Caitlin Virginia, Elizabeth Bristol, and William Asher Peavy and they made his life complete, until his precious grandbaby Alinea was added as a member of the family. She arrived November 2018 and his heart was wrapped around her tiny finger ever since.
Cliff held many jobs in his life but the one that brought him the most satisfaction was being at home in the arms of Linda with his family. The words that have been spoken about Clifford are: one of the good ones, the kindest man you will ever meet, selfless, loving, funny dad joke king, and loving, and one might add if you ever needed Cliff he would be the first to arrive and help. It has been said that through life’s trials and challenges that you find out who your friends are. Well, Cliff was one hell of a friend! If you wanted a beer drinking buddy then Uncle Cliff was your man, you want a human lie detector he was one, you want someone who found joy in uncomfortable moments well I guarantee Cliff was smiling and relishing the situation all the way!
Above all this man was a true southern gentleman. So go build your windmills and deer blinds, cut some geodes with your dad, shoot pool left handed with your mom, place some golf bets with your friends, and bring Texas to Heaven my friend!
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Linda (Darlington) Peavy of Katy; daughters and son-in-law, Caitlin and Israel Lopez of Katy and Elizabeth Peavy of Houston; son, William Peavy of Katy; granddaughter, Alinea Lopez; brothers and sister-in-law, Asa Peavy and Woody and Tina Peavy, all of Hudson; sister-in-law, Karen Briley of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Marc Darlington of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Peavy.
Pallbearers and partners in crime will be Terry Simmons, John Mark Long, Derek Briley, Israel Lopez, Greg Pirtle, Zane Peavy, Johnathan Peavy, Larry Dubose, and Roy Carroway.
Honorary pallbearers will be Woody Peavy, Asa Peavy, and Marc Darlington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
