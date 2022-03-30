Funeral services for Jesse Danny “J.D” Barnes, 75, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Madison Garcia and Reverend Lorraine Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery.
Mr. Barnes was born August 19, 1946 in Decatur, Georgia to the late Jessie (King) and Wilbur Barnes, and died peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, March 26, 2022.
J.D. worked for six years at Texas Foundry and 26 years at Lufkin Industries over the Maintenance Department. He loved fishing, going to the beach, camping, planting gardens, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed. J.D. was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cherry Barnes of Lufkin; daughter, Danielle Bowser of Nacogdoches; son, Stephen Barnes of Houston; son-in-law, Jeff Bowser of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Elliott Bowser, Benjamin Bowser, Jessie Bowser, all of Nacogdoches; brothers, Jack Barnes, Walter Barnes, Lanny Barnes, Dennis Barnes, all of Georgia, Bob Barnes of South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Clem Oreal of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Barnes; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vernon and Lucille Beheler.
Pallbearers will be Elliott Bowser, Benjamin Bowser, Bill Otteson, Jerry Squyres, Jeff Bowser and Mark Gorman.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
