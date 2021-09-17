Memorial Services for Mrs. Sandra E. Rains, age 74, of Diboll, TX are pending.
Sandra E. Rains was born December 31, 1946 in Dalton, GA to Grady Smith, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Kroner. She passed from this life on September 13, 2021 in Lufkin, TX.
Sandra Rains married Mr. Jerry Don Rains in 1980 and the two enjoyed many happy years together until his passing on August 2, 2004. Sandra loved to dress to the nines; she always had an eye for fashion. She worked for different boutiques in the Diboll area, and even owned and operated her own, Sandy’s Boutique. Sandra collected and loved elephants, making pottery dolls, and collecting American Indian art and artifacts. Sandra always had a love for animals, especially her pups. Above all, Sandra loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her step father, Joe Kroner; sister-in-law, Gaynell Smith; sister, Stevette Stephenson; and fur baby, Pepper. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronnie Mize wife Mary of Hudson, TX and Tim Reynolds and wife Laura of Diboll; her daughter, Tammy Butler and husband Danny of Marshall; grandchildren, Ronin Mize, Rainey Mize, Tyler Reynolds, and Aaron Jones; her siblings, Ralph Smith and wife Cynthia of Dalton, GA, Lamar Smith of Diboll, TX, Ronnie Smith of Tennessee, Grady Smith, Jr. and wife Emelita of Florida; and her fur babies, Booboo and Stormy; as well as a numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Sandra E. Rains is dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
