Richard Edward Fernandez
Funeral services for Richard Edward Fernandez, 47, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with David Fuller officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Richard was born April 24, 1973 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
Richard was a Foreman at Brookshire Brothers Distribution Center for 18 years and was attending Umpqua College in their Management Program. He had a passion for collecting Native American artifacts, such as arrow heads and pottery. He enjoyed going hiking, walking along creeks, rivers, and lake shores looking for artifacts. He was a handyman, loved animals and being outdoors. More than anything, Richard loved chasing sunsets with Brandy.
Survivors include his wife, Brandy Fernandez of Lufkin; children, Lake Fernandez of Lufkin; Kayli Hardin and significant other Jakob Holder, Sage Hardin and significant other Nicole Doyal, all of Huntington; mother, Irma Jean of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Vernell Winthrop of Lufkin; father-in-law, Larry Winthrop and wife Tammy of Gilmer; brother-in-law, Dustin Winthrop of Gilmer; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim Jean.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jakob Holder, Jody Johnson, Joe Burton, Chad Murray, Michael Shae, and Rusty Shadden.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
