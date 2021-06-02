Michael Scott Butts
Graveside service for Michael Scott Butts, 56, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Burleson Memorial Park Cemetery in Burleson. Mr. Butts was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Angelina County, and died May 28, 2021, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Kevin Lloyd Moak
Services for Kevin Lloyd Moak, 63, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Kirbyville Cemetery. Mr. Moak was born Jan. 18, 1958, in Kirbyville, and died May 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
