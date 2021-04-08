Joe Donald Ruby
Funeral services for Joe Donald Ruby, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reagan McClenny officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Ruby was born July 18, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Helen Marie (Thompson) and Joe Byron Ruby. He departed this life March 31, 2021.
At age 16 Joe began attending Stephen F. Austin State University on a band scholarship he earned while attending Lufkin High School. After receiving his degree in Forestry at age 20 he joined the U.S. Army a month later, with most of his time spent in Korea.
In May of 1956 he began a 47-year career with Temple Industries and married Nelda Lois Perry June 23, 1956, making their home in Pineland in July of 1956. Mr. Ruby was Service Club President, helped to establish the Band Boosters, and served as their first President. He was also very active in Pineland Day celebrations and filmed the high school football games.
Mr. Ruby was a faithful servant of God, serving at various times as preacher, Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and deacon. He had been a member of Timberland Drive Church of Christ since 1979.
He leaves behind his wife, Nelda (Perry) Ruby of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Rita Marie Owens of Lufkin and JoNell and Grant Dugger of Lebanon Junction, Kentucky; grandchildren, Bradley Wayne Chambers, Michael Paul Owens, David Alan Owens, Joe Perry Owens, Alexandra Shane Chambers, Jon Christopher Chambers, Kiersten Molly Chambers, Sara Jo Elmore, and Amanda Kaye Jefferies; 16 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jerri Ruby; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Aubrey Johnson and Sandra Riley; special friend, Linda Beauchamp; six nieces; and two nephews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
