Gail Courtney, 83, of Lufkin, was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Port Allen, California, and died Nov. 25, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Mildred ‘Millie’ Hearne
A memorial service for Mildred “Millie” Hearne, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Hearne was born July 3, 1934, and died Nov. 30, 2021, in Lufkin.
Grady A. Lewis
Services for Grady A. Lewis, 95, of San Augustine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Grady was born Oct. 28, 1926, and died Nov. 30, 2021.
Clifford Burnett Moore
Services for Clifford Burnett Moore, 48, of the Possumwalk Community, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Groveton High School Athletic Complex. Burial will follow in East Prairie (Possumwalk) Cemetery. He was born Oct. 10, 1973, and died Nov. 30, 2021, at his home. Visitation will lbe from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Groveton Funeral Home.
Tamara Smith
Services for Tamara Smith, 24, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Ms. Smith was born Jan. 22, 1997, in Nacogdoches and died Nov. 29, 2021, in Houston.
Clay W. Wagner
Clay W. Wagner, 72, of Huntington died Nov. 30, 2021, in Huntington. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wagner was born Aug. 20, 1949 in Whiteford, Maryland.
Lavon White
Services for Lavon White, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. White was born April 12, 1954, in Lufkin and died on Nov. 19, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
