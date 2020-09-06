Services for George Lee Dyer, 80 of Decatur, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Mr. Dyer was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Lufkin and died Sept. 3, 2020, in Decatur.
