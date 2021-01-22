Services for Patsy (McGee) Brown, 75, formerly of Lufkin will be held SaturdayJanuary 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Brown was born December 2, 1945 in Lufkin, TX. and died January 12, 2021 in Houston, TX. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
