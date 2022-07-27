Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

A service to honor the life of Mary Karolina “Mary K.” Pederson Grum, 78, will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Gordon N. Blackman, Jr. officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Mary K., born September 7, 1943, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 surrounded by her children. Mary K. was born in Kilgore, Texas and was the only child of Nell Laird Pederson and Oscar Noble Pederson. She grew up in Kilgore amongst lifelong friends and family before attending The Hockaday School, Sweet Briar College and Southern Methodist University. She moved to Lufkin in 1988 and quickly established herself as a fixture in the community. She was active in many organizations such as the Board of The Museum of East Texas, the Junior League of Lufkin, and Hospice in the Pines. Mary K. loved animals and was rarely without a dog in her lap.