A service to honor the life of Mary Karolina “Mary K.” Pederson Grum, 78, will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Gordon N. Blackman, Jr. officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Mary K., born September 7, 1943, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 surrounded by her children. Mary K. was born in Kilgore, Texas and was the only child of Nell Laird Pederson and Oscar Noble Pederson. She grew up in Kilgore amongst lifelong friends and family before attending The Hockaday School, Sweet Briar College and Southern Methodist University. She moved to Lufkin in 1988 and quickly established herself as a fixture in the community. She was active in many organizations such as the Board of The Museum of East Texas, the Junior League of Lufkin, and Hospice in the Pines. Mary K. loved animals and was rarely without a dog in her lap.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford J. Grum and her parents. She is survived by her children, Caroline Boone Mitchell (John Bingham Mitchell), Christopher Laird Boone (Medora Thomas Boone), and Edgar Ross Kyger IV (Alexandra Papenfuss Kyger); her stepson, Christopher Jay Grum; six grandchildren: John Bingham Mitchell, Jr., William Chase Mitchell, Kate Chandler Mitchell, Christopher Laird Boone, Jr., Gwenyth Ann Kyger, Lillian Claire Kyger; and numerous cousins and friends.
Mary K. lived a bright, full life that took her all over the world, but home was always in Texas. From the bright lights of Dallas to the brush country of South Texas to the Piney Woods she loved so much, she was a Texas lady through and through. Later in life, she found a new love and passion beyond East Texas as her late husband Clifford introduced her to the world of horse racing. This love took her across the heartland, but you would be hard pressed to find her happier anywhere than with her horses in Kentucky. She will be dearly missed in every corner of the world she touched.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Brenda Elliott for her close friendship as well as Lulu Vasquez, the staff at The Tradition, By Your Side and Beyond Hope Hospice for their dedication to Mary K.’s care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary K.’s name to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904; the Museum of East Texas, 503 N. Second Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901; or the charity of your choice.
