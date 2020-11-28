Betty Lou Todd
Betty Lou Todd, 69, of Huntington died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Todd was born November 6, 1951 in Levelland, Texas to Margaret (Clark) and Hero Hobdy Mitchell, Jr. A longtime resident of Kirby, she had resided in Huntington since June. Mrs. Todd spent her career working in Environmental Services in a hospital in San Antonio. She enjoyed fishing, painting, working outside with her brother, and riding motorcycles with her husband, a career Navy veteran. Mrs. Todd was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her mother, Margaret McHenry of Huntington; sister, Patricia Stricklin of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Ofelia Mitchell of Huntington and Terry and Selena Mitchell of Redland; her baby long haired “Doxie” dachshund, Margaret; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father and husband, David Todd.
