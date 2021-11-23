Funeral services for Jeff D. Arriola, 54, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Zwall officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Jeff was born September 6, 1967 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Emma Jean (Tillis) and Joe A. Arriola, and died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Nye, Montana.
Jeff had resided in Lufkin most of his life and was a Trucking Supervisor for Bilfinger Westcon. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jeff was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Roseanne Lightfoot Arriola of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brandon Kendrick of Port O’Connor; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey, Jr. and Taylor Arriola of Houston; grandsons, Kaleb Kendrick and Kolton Kendrick; brother and sister-in-law, John and Vicki Arriola of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Rosie Lightfoot of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Bruce Lightfoot of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Lynn Lovett of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Tony Buckner of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Jackie Arriola, James Robert and Paulette Arriola; and father-in-law, Lamar Lightfoot.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Brown, Ricky Sockwell, Mike Aldrich, Chase Arriola, Greggory Lovett, Jonathan Arriola, Terry Diffey, and Bubba Matlock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rob Burch and his other coworkers at Bilfinger Westcon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
