Don Henry Wankan
On the morning of February 3, 2021, Don Henry Wankan of Huntington, Texas passed at the age of 80. Don was born to Henry and Aileen Wankan in 1941 in Lufkin. He married Wanda Denby in 1967, and together they raised five children, Charles, Craig, Chris, Shannon, and Donny.
Don was an athlete who excelled at sports ranging from basketball to golf, and an outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, and he couldn’t pass a person in need without offering a helping hand. He found fun and humor in life and punctuated his world with a joyful smile. He was also a man of God, who studied and believed deeply in the Bible and its teachings.
Don is survived by his brother Jimmy, his wife, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. His incredible legacy will continue in those he has touched in life.
