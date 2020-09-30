Travis Wayne Bryant
Travis Wayne Bryant, born August 2, 1967 in Houston Tx, passed away in Humble Tx on September 25, 2020 at the age of 53 years.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Jackson; Son in law Justin Jackson; grandkids, Zayne Landry, Lexie Pollock, Keelie Pollock; brothers Troy Bryant; Terry and wife Teresa Bryant; nephew’s Trestan and Ty Bryant; numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and a host of friends.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dianne Bryant; aunt Gwen Smith; aunt Virginia Horn. McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.