Beverly McKelvey Anerobi
Services for Beverly (McKelvey) Anerobi, 54, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Simpson Chapel in Tadmor. Interment will follow in the McKelvey Cemetery. Mrs. Anerobi was born June 11, 1967, in Kennard and died Sept. 28, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Tommy Ray Grimes, Sr.
Services for Tommy Ray Grimes, Sr., 65, of the Saron Community, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Grimes was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Orange and died Oct. 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Edwina Harlan
Services for Edwina Harlan, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cypress Fellowship in Cypress. Mrs. Harlan was born Aug. 7, 1961, in Lufkin and died Oct. 1, 2021, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Eric Lee
Services for Eric Lee, 47, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Nigton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Lee was born Dec. 5, 1973, in Lufkin and died Oct. 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
Carolyn Ennis Redd
Services for Carolyn Ennis Redd, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Redd was born Oct. 11, 1941, and died Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.
Ronald Glenn Renfroe
Services for Ronald Glenn Renfroe, 65, of Saltillo, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ronald was born April, 25, 1951, in Houston and died Oct. 5, 2021, in Saltillo.
Curtis Runnels
Services for Curtis Runnels, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Runnels was born Aug. 12, 1965, in Lufkin and died Oct. 2, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Sharon Shankle
Services for Sharon Shankle, 51, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the St. Thomas Cemetery in Alto. Mrs. Shankle was born May 30, 1970, and died Sept. 26, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Travis Simon
Services for Travis Simon, 91, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Travis was born May, 25, 1930, and died Oct. 1, 2021. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Betty Sue Smith
Graveside services for Betty Sue Smith, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Cemetery. Ms. Smith was born March 8, 1947, in Angelina County and died Oct. 4, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
