James D. MacDonald
Funeral services for James D. MacDonald, 84, of Nacogdoches, will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mr. MacDonald was born August 17, 1936 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Elmer MacDonald and Elizabeth (Herb) MacDonald, and died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Nacogdoches.
Mr. MacDonald was a hard-working man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and faithfully serving his church as an Usher for many years. He proudly retired from the United States Army after 25 years of active duty service.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Charlotte MacDonald of Woden, TX; son, Richard MacDonald; daughter, Kelly Williams, of Nacogdoches, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Jeff Hale of Nacogdoches, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Kelli MacDonald of Longview, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Annie and Cody Winstead of Tyler, TX; step-son, Kenny DuCote of Woden, TX; step-daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Randy Capps of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Larry, Kara, Blake, Tristan, Ian, Macynn, and Murphy; great-grandchildren, Micah, Carter, and Aiden; sister, Joan Campbell; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Melissa MacDonald; brother, Angus MacDonald; brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Nan MacDonald; sisters, Bettie, Barbara, and Sharon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Rod Campbell; brother-in-law, Richard Lund; and father-in-law, Glenn Litton.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at First United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin.
