Carl E. Fann, 93, of Zavalla died Friday, February 26, 2021 in a local facility. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Fann was born January 12, 1928 in the Shawnee Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Sarah (Greer) and Evan E. Fann.
Mr. Fann proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a Superintendent for Brown and Root, retiring in 1983. He then went to work for BE&K, retiring again in 1989. He enjoyed woodwork, specifically making furniture, fishing, and watching sports. Mr. Fann was a member of Zavalla First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Leona (Roberts) Fann of Zavalla; son, Jerry Fann of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Vanita and Jim Mann of Humble; daughter, Sarah Donald of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Carla Sue and Otis Walters of Terrell; grandchildren, Carl and Michelle Fann, Cheryl and Charles Aramburo, Sarah Mann, Korey and Chester Johnson; grandson-in-love, Jacob and Micaela Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Madison, Judson, Jackson, and Jamieson Stephens, Kaeleigh and Trey Guidry, Lauren Fann, Carly Fann, Charlie Aramburo, Cannon Aramburo, Shayla Soileau, Nathan Mann, Grant Fitzgerald, Emry Johnson, Kolby Johnson, Ashby Carnes; great-great-grandchild, Colton Guidry; sister, Wanda Meyers of Lampasas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughters, Jessica Carnes and Brandi Larson; and sister, Imogene Beck.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.