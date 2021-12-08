Memorial services for Leonard “Pa” Molandes, 81, of Lufkin will be December 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. Leonard “Pa” Molandes passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Woodheights Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. “Pa”, as Leonard was affectionately referred to, was born October 20, 1940 in Nacogdoches to Louis Molandes and Rena Rodrigues. Leonard Molandes married Shirley Penney on August 8, 1962 and their union created their daughter, Angela. Pa worked for almost forty years and retired from Texas Foundry in Lufkin. He worked the night shift as a machine operator on the same machine his brother worked on during the morning shift. Pa was soft-spoken and easy-going. There was nothing he would not do for Shirley or his daughter Angela. Shirley was a licensed babysitter and as such, many children came in and out of their lives throughout the years. He loved those children and they loved him back. His gentleness and kindness endeared them to him. Pa was also a dog lover. His white poodle, Maggie, was his heart, remained by his side, and kept him company after Shirley went to the nursing home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leo Molandes, Winford Molandes, and sister Mary Jane Molandes. He is survived by his wife Shirley Penney Molandes, daughter Angela (and husband Charles) Mann of Troy, Texas, brother Clifford (and wife Jeraldine) Molandes, and grandson Marshall Dakota Mann.
