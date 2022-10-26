Funeral services for Earl Hutson, 90, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Hutson was born October 16, 1932 in Trawick, Texas to the late Lee Emory and Juanita Weatherly Hutson, and died Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Lufkin.
Earl was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1951 where he excelled at football and track. He served in the United States Navy at Miramar in California and on the aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard, as a welder. After returning from the Navy, he attended Stephen F. Austin State University and later, received his degree in Business from Lamar University. After retiring from DuPont, he and his wife, Carolyn, returned to East Texas where he enjoyed playing golf at the Neches Pines Golf Course. He was ordained as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Nederland.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ann Westbrook Hutson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Shanna Lea and Daniel Davidson of Stafford; son, Leslie Earl Hutson of Houston; grandson, Steven Wayne Morris and wife Christina of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandsons, Steven Wayne Morris III and Elliott Edward Morris; and many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Garland Hutson, Dan Hutson, Fred Hutson, and an infant brother.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
