Funeral services for Earl Hutson, 90, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.

Mr. Hutson was born October 16, 1932 in Trawick, Texas to the late Lee Emory and Juanita Weatherly Hutson, and died Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Lufkin.