Funeral services for Lynn Luna, 69, of Nacogdoches will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Golden officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Luna was born September 20, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to Jo (Colbert) and the late Glenn Hopson, and died Sunday, March 27, 2022 in a local facility.
Lynn resided in Nacogdoches most of her life and previously worked at the Winnie Berry Humane Society. She had a special place in her heart for animals and babies. She was a devoted wife for 53 years and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her daughter, Angie, whom she missed dearly.
Survivors include her husband, John Luna of Nacogdoches; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Catheryn Luna of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Cody Hamilton of Lufkin, Jodie and Brandon Golden of Silsbee; grandchildren, Cody Luna, Kaley Linton, Dakota Linton, Ryley Luna, Skylar Luna, Sydney Luna, Jacob Hamilton, Jillian Hamilton, Journey Hamilton, McKenzie Golden, Caitlynn Golden, Kennedy Golden, Carrington Golden; six great-grandchildren; mother, Jo Teer; sister, Jan Sheridan; brother, Glenn Hopson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Hopson; and daughter, Angie Luna Nerren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Hamilton, Dakota Linton, Cody Hamilton, and Cody Luna.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal shelter.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service.
