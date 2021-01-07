Memorial services for Dan Derel LaMont, 75, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Pastor Mardy Guidry officiating.
Mr. LaMont was born December 12, 1945 in Provo, Utah, and died Monday, January 4, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. LaMont graduated from “THE” University of Texas with a degree in Pharmacy with which he lovingly served the people of Lufkin for 40 years, the last 15 at Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy. His hobbies were Nascar racing, golfing, and keeping his farm manicured. He also loved spending much time working in his shop. Mr. LaMont was Head Deacon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
His number one priority was the love of his life, Mary Gay LaMont. He loved cooking and bringing family together for special occasions. He cooked all day this past Thanksgiving and his entire family gathered and celebrated not only the holiday, but his 75th birthday. Boy, was he proud to have all of his family there to celebrate.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Gay LaMont; brothers, Kelly, Charles, Robert LaMont, and Frank Sims; and his much-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Marie Sims and husband David Sims; sisters, Dixie Marie; and niece, Dawn Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 151125, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Friday prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.