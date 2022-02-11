Graveside services for Norma Sue “Sue-z” (Drake) Nerren, 88, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Paul Nerren Cemetery with Reverend Martin Doran officiating.
Mrs. Nerren was born January 10, 1934 in Houston, Texas to the late Fannie Kate (Hansbro) and Howard Edwin Drake, and died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at her residence.
In her younger years, Mrs. Nerren worked as a bank teller in Houston. After moving to Lufkin more than 60 years ago, she and her husband, Paul, co-owned and operated Paul Nerren’s Junk Barn, and during the summers she helped bail hay. Mrs. Nerren worked with the Girl Scouts, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Order of the Eastern Star Homer Chapter. She was a member of Huntington United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Paula Gartman of Dallas, Pam and Hubert Kirkland of Lufkin, P.D. and Melanie Nerren of Lufkin, Phillip and Peggy Nerren of Huntington, Phleshia and Terry Smith of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tonya and Tony Rice, Tina Spoon, Carmen and Derrick Palmer, Alison and Kevin Thigpen, Todd and Shawna Kirkland, Lyndsi and Jack Clark, Drake and Sara Nerren, Destiney Smith and fiancé Clay Gross, Reagan Nerren and fiancé Ty Huff, Pryde Nerren, Carson Nerren; great-grandchildren, River and Wyatt Koumas, Megan and Ian Marshall, Cainen Palmer, Carter Clark, Abbee Thigpen, Paisley Palmer, Landon Thigpen, Rylee Clark, Ava Rice, Grayson Gilmore, Kohen Nerren; great-great-grandchild, Collins Koumas; brother, Edwin and Becky Drake of Spring; four nieces, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Nerren, Jr.; and brother, Howard Hansbro Drake.
Pallbearers will be Tony Rice, Kevin Thigpen, Todd Kirkland, Carson Nerren, Ty Huff, Drake Nerren, Pryde Nerren, Jack Clark, and Derrick Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 890, Huntington, Texas 75949; Order of the Eastern Star Homer Chapter, P.O. Box 215, Huntington, Texas 75949; or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Donor Development Office, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
