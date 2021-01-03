Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dearing, 74, of Hemphill, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augstine. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, Louisiana. Mr. Dearing was born Sept. 20, 1946, and died Dec. 31, 2020, in a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.