Jeffery Grayson Linzy
Jeffery Grayson Linzy, 66, died Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. Mr. Linzy was born Oct. 6, 1953, in Alexander, Louisiana. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Maria De La Luz Lopez
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria De La Luz Lopez, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born Dec. 25, 1950, and died Sept. 4, 2020, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the rosary being recited at 6 p.m.
Karleen Philips
Karleen Philips, 79, of Livingston, died Sept. 3, 2020, in Lufkin. She was born July 7, 1941., in Angelina County. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke.
Sonia Felicia Reed
Services for Sonia Felicia Reed, 53, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She was born Oct. 10, 1966, and died Sept. 3, 2020.
