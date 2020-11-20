Gordon Victor Sherwood
Funeral services for Gordon Victor Sherwood, 84, of Point Blank will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Sherwood was born March 10, 1936 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Evie Lee (Anderson) and Richard Carl Joseph Sherwood, and died Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sherwood loved working on pipelines as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed painting and building birdhouses.
Survivors include his daughter, Theresa Vanosdol and husband Ronald of Livingston; son, Henry Lee Sherwood of Point Blank; grandchildren, Varion Lee Vanosdol, Yancy Ray Vanosdol, Scott Anthony Vanosdol, Kelly Jean Vanosdol, and Jason Allen Sherwood; great-grandchildren, Malcolm Sherwood, Wyatt Sherwood, Kaylee Vanosdol, Joy Vanosdol, Emily Vanosdol, Harley Vanosdol, Melody Vanosdol, Sierra Rike, Tyler Racca, Keanie Vanosdol, Josie Vanosdol, Makayla Vanosdol, and Michael Vanosdol; sister, Sallie Ann Reynolds; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jean (Harris) Sherwood; and siblings, Carl Glenn Sherwood, Barbara Lee Pruitt, James Boyd Sherwood, and John Wilbert Sherwood.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sherwood, Varion Vanosdol, Yancy Vanosdol, David Sherwood, and Wyatt Sherwood.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
