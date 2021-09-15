James Elbert “Jimmy” Clark
James Elbert “Jimmy” Clark was born in Paris, Texas on Sept. 21, 1937 and died at home in Lufkin, Texas on September 12, 2021, just shy of his 84th birthday. It was Jimmy’s request that no memorial service be held. Instead, he wanted everyone to just remember the amazing life he led with all his family and friends. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
His father, Elbert Clark, moved the family to Lufkin in 1944 to open Clark-Ayres Department Store (Clark’s) in downtown Lufkin. Jimmy attended school in Lufkin and graduated with honors from Lufkin High School in 1955 where he was a proud member of the 1954 Lufkin Panthers football team. He attended Southern Methodist University where he received a BBA in 1959. That same year he joined the family department store business in Lufkin and was manager and President. During this time Jimmy served in the Air Force Reserves from 1961 — 1967. When the family sold Clark’s to The Dunlap Company in 1989, Jimmy continued with the company as manager of the Lufkin store and district manager of other stores covering 3 states. In 2004, Jimmy moved to Roswell, New Mexico to assume the duties of Regional Director for Dunlap’s covering West Texas and New Mexico and managed the local Roswell store. In 2008 he left the retail field to become the managing broker for a large real estate firm. Jimmy returned to Lufkin in 2014 after his wife, Jan, died of cancer to be closer to family and friends.
Jimmy was very active in the local community in which he lived. He participated in the Lufkin Rotary Club, Chairman of the United Way Annual Fundraising drive, Humane Society of Angelina County, the Chamber of Commerce, member of the Vestry and Senior Warden of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, and active in the Chaves County Cancer Fund which he helped found and served as President for several years.
Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman and loved golf, quail hunting, snow & water skiing, boating, fishing, traveling and reading.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Clark Edwards of Lufkin, Texas; son, Rex Clark of Issaquah, Washington; daughter, Jaie Clark Oberlin and her husband Peter of Gilbert, Arizona; grandson, Kyle Edwards and his wife Amanda; great-granddaughters, Peyton Edwards and Kinsley Edwards; sister, Susan Clark Seale of Jasper, Texas; nephew, Jacob Seale; nephew, Joshua Seale and his wife Deyanira; and his great-niece and nephew, Magnolia and Max.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Elizabeth Clark; father, Elbert E. Clark; mother, Margery Jones Clark; and grandson, Todd Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in his honor to the Jan Clark Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund at Angelina College, P.O. Box 1768, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.