Dennis Garner Jr.
Graveside services for Dennis Garner Jr., 36, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Chireno Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7-8 p.m. Friday. Mr. Garner was born on Aug. 4, 1984, in Nacogdoches, and died in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Earlene Horace
Services for Earlene Horace, 75, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Center Hill CCIC in Bera Community Church. Burial will follow in the New Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Crockett. Mr. Horace was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Pennington, and died Nov. 20, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Deidre Jones
Services for Deidre Jones, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Ligon Chapel. Burial will follow in the Nigton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Jones was born Feb. 5, 1965, in Lufkin and died Nov. 17, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Patricia Malone
Services for Patricia Malone, 69, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Malone died Nov. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Wilburn Junior 'Will' Masters
Graveside services for Wilburn Junior “Will” Masters, 77, of Broaddus, were held Nov. 25, 2020, in the Broaddus Cemetery. Mr. Masters was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Jena, Louisiana, and died Nov. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Marlene Steptoe
Graveside services for Marlene Steptoe, 78, of San Augustine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will lbe from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Center and died Nov. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
