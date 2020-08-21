Cody Helton
Funeral services for Cody Helton, 29, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Yvonne Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Cody was born April 9, 1991 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Michael Craig Helton and Angela Jeanette (Weisinger) Roberson, and died Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Lufkin.
Cody was man of many interests with a wide circle of friends because of it. He didn’t do anything halfway, and his intensity and passion were part of what made him an amazing friend, loving family member, and fierce competitor. So many of his friends have described his as whole hearted and genuine, never one to mince words and always good for a laugh. No matter how you knew him, you were lucky. His vibrant, spontaneous energy filled up every room he was in and the world is now smaller and dimmer for his absence.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Helton of Lufkin; stepdaughters, Kinsley Holcombe and Natalie Holcombe, both of Lufkin; son, Lucas Cody Helton of Lufkin; mother and stepfather, Angela and Wayne Roberson of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Craig and Melinda Helton of Huntington; sister, Chelsey Helton of Colorado Springs, CO; stepsister and husband, Stephanie and Kevin King of Spring, TX; stepbrother, Greg Baxter of Las Vegas, NV; stepbrother, Cody Baxter of Houston, TX; grandmother, Lillian Weisinger of Lufkin; grandmother, Viress Helton of Diboll; step grandmother, Thelma Roberson of Lufkin; great grandmother, Gladys Massingill of Lufkin; uncles and aunts, David and Debi Read, Patricia Reagan, Billy Weisinger, Bobby and Wendy Weisinger, Henny and Belinda Watson, Roy and Lisa Cox, and Edwin Weisinger; along with numerous cousins.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Weisinger; grandmother, Melba Schoennagel; grandfather, Junior Helton; uncles, Mark Helton and Dennis Weisinger; and aunt, Beth Weisinger.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Read, Jason Read, Mark Helton, Brandon Helton, Jacob Farrior, Hayden McCleskey, Kevin Shirley, and Billy Scherry.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
