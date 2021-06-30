Allen Wayne Shook
Allen Wayne Shook was born September 9, 1955 and died Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas. He was a talented musician and an avid bowler, having bowled three perfect 300 games. He will be laid to rest in Largent Cemetery next to his wife, MaryBeth Shook, who also died an untimely death on November 17, 2020. We are celebrating their heavenly reunion.
Allen is survived by his brother-in-law, Curtis Burton, Jr. and his wife Debra; and his sister-in-law, Linda Pflughoft, and her husband David, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service for the family will be officiated by his nephew, Chris Taylor, Lead Pastor at Keltys First Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
