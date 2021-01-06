Kelly Lavaye Brown
Memorial services for Kelly Lavaye Brown, 52, of Zavalla, will be held at a later date.
Ms. Brown was born October 23, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas, to J.L. Brown and Judean (Phillips) Reppond, and died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Houston.
Ms. Brown loved to paint, listen to music, and play at the lake with her grandchildren. She had an amazing spirit and was loved by everyone. Ms. Brown was preparing to start her own church for outcasts.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Michael Grimes II of Lufkin; son and girlfriend, Robert and Crystal Strisko of Zavalla; grandsons, Elijah Waldon of Zavalla, Tyson Waldon of Zavalla, and Michael Grimes III of Lufkin; along with numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Ms. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Blane Pace.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Grimes and Justin Robertson.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.