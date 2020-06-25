Graveside services for L. E. (Gene) Vinson, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Bro. Jimmy Hedges and Bro. Stacy Perkins officiating.
Mr. Vinson was born March 16, 1930, the son of the late J. P. (Pete) and Etta (Mahaffey) Vinson. He passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Vinson graduated from Chester High School. He served his country in the United States Army from June 1954 to February 1956. He worked for Gulf Pipeline after his discharge from the Army and then worked for Lufkin Industries from 1962 until retiring from there in 1987. Mr. Vinson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Floyd (Pete) and Ruth Ann Vinson of Beaumont; grandsons, Justin Vinson and wife Angela of Cypress and Nicholus Vinson of Beaumont; great-granddaughters, Ava Mae Vinson and Emma Lyn Vinson, both of Cypress; great-grandson, Hayes William Vinson of Hudson; brother-in-law, John Stubbs of Wortham; and sister-in-law, Ruth Vinson of Sulphur, Louisiana.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vinson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ann Vinson on March 21, 2020; brother, Herman Vinson; and sister-in-law, Mattie (Deck) Stubbs.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
