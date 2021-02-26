Jimmie Ray Whipple
Private graveside services for Jimmie Ray Whipple will be held at Houston National Cemetery.
Mr. Whipple died February 18, 2021. He was born June 28, 1933 in Clarita, Oklahoma. He was the son of Edwin and Georgia Fay Whipple.
He served twenty years in the United States Air Force, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded three air medals as a flight crew member of one hundred thirty two combat missions and awarded an Air Force accommodation medal.
He retired from the Air Force in July 1973 and joined the crew systems division of NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. He moved to Lufkin in June 1975.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Whipple of Lufkin; daughters, Debbie Whipple Stubblefield of Pollok and Linda Whipple McCreary of Lufkin; son Ronald Whipple and daughter-in-law, Ginny Whipple of Pollok; grandsons, Cody Stubblefield of Pollok, Justin Eckman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Sumer Scott of Phoenix, Arizona; step-sons, David Green of Houston, Texas and Kevin Green of Lufkin; sister, Lonell Morgan of Sonora, California and brother, Lloyd Whipple of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
