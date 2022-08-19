Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Joe Mack Welch, 92, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Mr. Welch was born March 29, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ruby (Sowell) and Mack Benjamin Welch, and died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Lufkin.