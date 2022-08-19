Funeral services for Joe Mack Welch, 92, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Welch was born March 29, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ruby (Sowell) and Mack Benjamin Welch, and died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mr. Welch was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard of Texas. He retired from Texas Department of Human Services following 33 years of service. Mr. Welch was a member of the Lufkin Evening Lions Club. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Virginia (Clamon) Welch of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Philip Nangle of Kingwood and Sharon and Doug Grissom of Fairview; grandchildren and spouses, Nathan and Emily Nangle, Alexa and Bethany Navarez, Dylan Nangle, Sydney Grissom, and Andrew Grissom; sisters and brother-in-law, Jennie Lee Callaway of Bryan and Kathleen and Joe Tip Jumper of Lufkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Stephen Clamon Welch.
Pallbearers will be Doug Grissom, Philip Nangle, Nathan Nangle, Andrew Grissom, Dylan Nangle, and Tom Grissom.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.