Anita Ann Marshall Maddox
Anita Ann Marshall Maddox, 61, passed away Sept. 20, 2020. Ms. Maddox was the daughter of Earl and Trudy Marshall. She is preceded in death by her mother Trudy Marshall, brother Robert Marshall, and son Ronnie Modisette.
She is survived by her husband Robert Goss, son Michael Turner, and sisters Rhonda Kennedy and Tammy Berry Raley. Her presence on this earth will forever be missed.
Private memorial service is pending.
