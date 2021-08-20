Anthony “Do Que” Maiden
Anthony Maiden, 63, (Omega Psi Phi) of Lufkin, TX passed away on Aug 8, 2021 after an extended battle with cancer. He leaves to cherish his only child, Anthony Richard Maiden of Houston,TX, and his mother, Kathleen Richard. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Agoh Maiden of Houston, TX, last living uncle Roy C Maiden of Lufkin, TX, and step-mother Jaine C Maiden of Lamarque, TX.
Services will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Aug. 21,2021 @ 410 Scarborough Lufkin, TX 75904.
Entrusted funeral services: All Families Mortuary and Cremation Services.
