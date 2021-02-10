Julie Schuster May
Funeral services for Julie Schuster May, 74, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Ms. May was born August 18, 1946 in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Melba (Anderson) and Lee Roy Boswell, and died Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence.
Julie’s childhood years were lived in small town Arkansas in a loving home of four brothers and one sister. Her mother made the home and her father was a Chiropractor as well as the owner of a successful roofing company.
After attending college at Southern State in Magnolia, Arkansas she later moved to Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana where she started and owned Scruples Salon and Clothing Boutique. In 1989 she moved to Lufkin, Texas and opened a fine furniture and design business called The Magnolia House. Although Julie’s unique talent for design and remarkable eye for fine furnishings opened many doors into many homes in Lufkin, it was Julie’s loving, caring personality that opened the hearts of the many friends she made throughout the years to follow. She was truly grateful for the friends and the wonderful life they helped her enjoy here in Lufkin. Although later in life her illness did not allow her to stay as close to her friends as she wanted, she never stopped cherishing the fun times you all had together.
Julie’s greatest love in life on earth were her four sons, two daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. They were by her side when she passed.
Along with Julie’s love for her family and strong loving personality would come a lot of advice and I mean a lot! Even with her abundance of advice, strangely both of her daughters-in-law absolutely loved and adored her.
Julie unselfishly devoted her life to her family and friends. She also received great pleasure serving many years on the board of Hospice in the Pines.
She had a great passion for Jesus Christ her savior that she passed on to her loved ones, often in the form of much needed advice. All of her children and grandchildren are saved and follow Christ because of her.
Julie was diagnosed with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) and courageously lived with the debilitating disease for 10 years. Although she was sick she never complained, nor lost her sense of humor and she always kept her strong faith in God. She will forever remain a great inspiration to her family and close friends.
Some people love and some give themselves completely!
Mama, Nonnie, Friend…you will forever be missed by all who knew and loved you.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Troy and Lori Schuster of Lufkin, Trent and Ana Schuster of Henderson, and Todd Foyil of Lufkin; grandchildren, Emily Schuster, Ryan Schuster, Reese Schuster, Aleece Schuster, Kylee Schuster, Joshua Foyil, Alexis and Tanner Richardson, Tommy Foyil, Livie Foyil, Katelyn Schuster, Preston Schuster, and Caroline Schuster; great-grandchildren, Sage, Teal, Grey, Benjamin, Braylee, and Axlee; her schnauzer, Chester; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tracy Schuster; great-grandson, Axton Richardson; brothers, Bobby Boswell, Buddy Boswell, Don Boswell, and Randy Boswell; and sister, June (Boswell) Lowery.
Pallbearers will be Preston Schuster, Ryan Schuster, Reese Schuster, Tommy Foyil, Josh Foyil, and Tanner Richardson.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
