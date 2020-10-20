Todd Birdwell
Services for Todd Birdwell, 52, of Bronson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Little Flock Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Mr. Birdwell was born Oct. 3, 1968, in Beaumont and died Oct. 18, 2020, in Bronson.
Dorothy Freeman 'Patterson' Freeman
Services for Dorothy Freeman “Patterson” Freeman, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Freeman was born Aug. 15, 1926, and died Oct. 19, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donald Gassiot
Donald Gassiot, 66, of Corrigan, was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Corrigan and died Oct. 17, 2020. His cremation arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Burke.
W.M. Holman
Services for W.M. Holman, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery in San Augustine. Mr. Holman was born Aug. 5, 1948, in San Augustine and died on Oct. 16, 2020, in San Augustine. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Gregory Vance Parr
Gregory Vance Parr, 55, of Crockett, was born Sept. 12, 1965, and died Oct.18, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. His cremation arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Lufkin.
RC Roberts
Services for RC Roberts, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Roberts was born May 10, 1936, in Lufkin and died Oct. 18, 2020.
Danny Thompson
Danny Thompson, 68, was born Sept. 7, 1952, and died Oct. 18, 2020, at Castle Pines Rehab. His cremation arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary.
